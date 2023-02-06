One injured in crash on rural Adair County road; patrol accuses one of the drivers of DWI

Local News February 6, 2023 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
A northeast Missouri accident on Sunday afternoon injured one person.

Forty-four-year-old William Pflum of Gibbs, Missouri received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The accident happened on Adair County Route V. at Sweet Pea Lane as the truck, driven by 76-year-old Virgil Rusk of Brashear, had slowed to make a turn when it was struck from behind.

The car was demolished and the truck received extensive damage. Rusk was using a seat belt while Pflum was not.

The Missouri State Highway patrol accused William Pflum of driving while intoxicated.

