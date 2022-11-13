One injured in crash on Route B near Cainsville

Local News November 13, 2022 KTTN News
A Kansas City woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove ran off the road near Cainsville on Friday afternoon, November 11th.

Emergency medical services took 65-year-old Kim Brewer to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

The SUV traveled north on Route B before running off the east side of the road five miles east of Cainsville. The vehicle overcorrected, crossed the road, and went off the west side coming to rest upright.

The SUV received moderate damage and Brewer was reported as wearing a seat belt.

