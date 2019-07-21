One injured in crash on Highway 6 near Kirksville

The Highway Patrol reports a Hurdland man sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck he drove struck a car and overturned two miles east of Kirksville on Friday morning.

Twenty-six-year-old Dakota Walker was to seek his own treatment. The driver of the car, driver 17-year-old Myranda Anthes of Brashear, was not reported as injured.

Walker reportedly attempted to pass a vehicle on Highway 6 with oncoming traffic, swerved back to the right, ran off the right side of the road, returned to the road, and struck Anthes’s car. The pickup crossed the center of the road, ran off the left side of the road, and struck a fence before overturning and coming to rest on its wheels in a field.

The truck was totaled, and the car received minor damage. The Patrol reports Walker did not wear a safety device, while Anthes did.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.