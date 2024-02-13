One injured in crash on Highway 6 east of Novinger

February 13, 2024
In an incident on Highway 6, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 driven by Penny S. Pipes, 58, of Milan, Missouri, was involved in a crash that led to the vehicle overturning down an embankment. The accident occurred approximately half a mile east of Novinger at around 2:00 p.m. on February 12, 2024.

According to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Chevrolet was traveling westbound when it veered off the roadway, leading to the vehicle’s descent and eventual overturn. 

Terri L. Phillips, 60, of Kansas City, Missouri, a passenger in the Chevrolet, sustained minor injuries. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash. Phillips was transported by Adair County Ambulance to Northeast Medical Center for treatment. 

The driver, Penny S. Pipes, was also reported as using her seat belt during the accident. 

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office and Adair County Ambulance Service responded to the scene to assist with the rescue operations and to manage the traffic disruptions caused by the accident.

