One injured in crash north of Unionville on Highway 5

One person was injured when two vehicles collided Monday evening one mile to the north of Unionville.

The highway patrol reports 46-year-old Angela Viers of Unionville received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Putnam County Memorial Hospital.

Viers was a passenger in a car driven by her husband, 56-year-old Stanley Viers of Unionville. The second car was driven by 22-year-old Courtney Peek of Unionville. Neither driver was injured in the accident at 6:10 pm Monday evening.

The car driven by Ms. Peek was attempting to make a left turn from a private drive onto Highway 5 and pulled into the path of the northbound Viers auto. Viers attempted to avoid the other car by crossing into the southbound lane but collided with the Peek vehicle.

Vehicle damage ranged from minor to moderate. Assistance was provided by the Unionville Rural Fire Department.