One injured in crash east of Trenton

The Highway Patrol reports a Kansas City resident sustained minor injuries as the result of a car striking a utility pole about 12 miles east of Trenton Thursday morning.

Emergency medical services transported 18-year-old Brittany Savage to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The driver, 17-year-old Tiffany Savage of Kansas City, was reported as not injured.

The car traveled east on Highway 6 and turned north on to Highway 139 before the driver reportedly lost control. The vehicle ran off the east side of Highway 139, the driver over-corrected, and the vehicle ran off the west side of the road before it struck the utility pole. The car came to rest upright facing north with extensive damage.

Brittany and Tiffany Savage both wore seat belts.