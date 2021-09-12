One injured in ATV crash near Macon; driver accused of DWI

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The patrol reports a Callao resident was hurt early Saturday southeast of Macon in an accident involving two all-terrain vehicles.

One of the operators, 21-year old Austin Engle of Callao, was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Macon with minor injuries. The operator of the other ATV, 22-year old Keshon Harris of Macon, was not reported hurt.

The crash happened on Logan Place five miles southeast of Macon as both ATVs were westbound when the one operated by Engle hit the other ATV in the rear and overturned.

Damage to both machines was described as minor and the patrol reports neither operator was wearing safety equipment.

Engle was accused of driving while intoxicated/prior offender, and unlawfully operating an ATV on a highway.

