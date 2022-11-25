One injured in 4 vehicle crash on Highway 10

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Four vehicles were involved in an accident late Wednesday afternoon on Highway 10 in Carroll county.

The only person listed with an injury was one of the drivers, 54-year-old Michele Thompson of Norborne. She was taken by EMS to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

Thompson was driving a westbound sports utility vehicle that entered the oncoming lane of traffic and struck three other vehicles. Thompson’s SUV went off the highway, struck a guard rail, overturned, and was demolished.

The drivers of the other vehicles were listed as 36-year-old Antonio Johnson of St. Louis, 32-year-old Megan Deitch of Norborne, and 54-year-old Jeffrey Craig of Keytesville.

Vehicle damages ranged from minor to moderate. All drivers were using seat belts.