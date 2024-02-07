One found dead in New Hampton house fire Monday night

Share To Your Social Network

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department reports one person was found dead in a house fire on Monday evening, February 5, in New Hampton.

Sheriff Trevor Place reports his Department, along with fire departments from New Hampton, Bethany, Albany, and the North Harrison Fire Protection District, responded at 6:44 p.m. to 108 North Market Street in New Hampton. Authorities were informed en route that it was a residential fire with the possibility of an individual trapped inside.

Crews battled the blaze for more than four hours on Monday night. With one adult unaccounted for, Sheriff Place stated the State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted for an investigation. Following what was described as an extensive search, the body of an adult female was found within the rubble, as she died in the fire.

At the time of the sheriff’s news release on Tuesday, the name of the victim had not been released by authorities pending notification of next of kin.

A Facebook entry (by a daughter) on Tuesday reports the victim is Carolyn Clark; and that her husband, Cecil Clark Jr., made it out safely.

Sheriff Place says a preliminary investigation indicates the fire started from a propane gas heater within the house. He noted the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, with the assistance of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

