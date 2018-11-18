One dead, two injured in Harrison County crash

A Hopkins resident was killed and two others from Hopkins were hurt Saturday night in the head-on collision of a van and a pickup truck on a snow-covered road in Nodaway County.

Fatally injured was 34-year-old Sharon Snuffer who was a passenger in the van driven by her 37-year-old husband, Justin snuffer. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Maryville with moderate injuries. The driver of the pickup, 16-year-old Austin Bird of Hopkins, also was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Maryville with moderate injuries.

The accident happened three miles south of Hopkins on Highway 148 when the northbound van driven by Justin Snuffer went out of control on the snow-covered road, traveled off the right side of the pavement, crossed back to the left and collided head-on with the pickup. After impact, the two vehicles went off opposite sides of the road and came to rest on their wheels.

Sharon Snuffer was pronounced dead at the scene with two children in the van, five-year-old Kaydon Snuffer and one-year-old Diana Snuffer escaping injuries due to being properly secured in child safety seats. The other three occupants also were wearing safety devices.