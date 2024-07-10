One dead, two injured in Boone County crash on Interstate 70

Share To Your Social Network

A fatal crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 117.4 on July 9, 2024, at approximately 9:25 a.m. The accident involved a 2014 Chevrolet Impala and a 2024 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of the Chevrolet Impala, Joshua Hulse, 22, of Columbia, was traveling eastbound when his vehicle collided with the rear of the slowing Freightliner driven by Derson Jeanlouis, 36, of Brandon, Florida. The impact caused the Impala to become lodged under the trailer of the tractor-trailer.

Joshua Hulse was pronounced dead at the scene by Boone County Medical Examiner Stacey Hunk at 9:25 a.m. His body was transported to the Boone County Medical Examiner’s office. Two occupants of the Impala sustained minor injuries and were transported by University Ambulance to University Hospital. Johnathan Wolfe, 21, of Sturgeon, and Austin Pitford, 23, of Ozark, both sustained minor injuries but were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Derson Jeanlouis, the driver of the Freightliner, was not injured in the crash. His vehicle sustained minor damage and was towed from the scene by I-70 Towing.

This incident marks the first fatality in July for Troop F and the 21st fatality in 2024.

