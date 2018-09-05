One dead, three injured in two-vehicle crash

A man died and three other individuals sustained injuries as the result of a two-vehicle accident in east Nodaway County Tuesday night.

The Patrol reports 28-year-old Michelle Latour of Conception Junction drove a sports utility vehicle south on Route AF when she failed to negotiate a curve three miles northeast of Clyde. The vehicle traveled into the northbound lane and struck a minivan driven by 63-year-old Donna Millbern of Gentry. The SUV came to rest on its wheels on the east side of Route AF, and the van came to rest on its wheels on the west side of the road. Both vehicles were totaled.

An ambulance transported Millbern’s passenger, 68-year-old Gary Greer of Stanberry, to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph where he was pronounced dead several hours after the accident.

Latour and her passenger, five-year-old Lillian Latour of Conception Junction, as well as Donna Millbern, were transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Hospital in Maryville. The Patrol called Millbern’s injuries serious, Lillian Latour’s moderate, and Michelle Latour’s minor.

All involved wore seatbelts at the time of the accident.

The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department and Tri-County Fire Department assisted.