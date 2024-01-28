One dead, three injured in St. Louis Ford Expedition mishap

State News January 28, 2024January 28, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Fatal Accident
Share To Your Social Network
          

An accident occurred on January 27, 2024, at approximately 2:26 p.m. on 544 East Osage Street in Pacific, a neighborhood in St. Louis. Kimberly D. Langley, a 57-year-old woman from Wildwood, Missouri, was driving a 2023 Ford Expedition in a parking lot when the vehicle unexpectedly reversed through a wall, striking several pedestrians.

Among the injured were two women from Wildwood, Missouri: Mary C. Cates, 52, and the driver, Kimberly D. Langley, 57. Both sustained minor injuries. A 17-year-old female juvenile from Pacific, Missouri, also suffered minor injuries. All three were transported to local hospitals by emergency medical services. Unfortunately, 61-year-old Jill Goddard from Pacific, Missouri, was fatally injured in the incident. She was pronounced deceased at Mercy Hospital Washington.

The 2023 Ford Expedition incurred minor damage and was towed from the scene by Big Boys Towing. The seat belt usage of the driver, Ms. Langley, is currently unknown.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, including Master Sergeant J. Cox and Corporal M. Frigy of the Major Crash Investigation Unit, led the investigation, assisted by several other patrol members.

Post Views: 2,972

Share To Your Social Network
          

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.