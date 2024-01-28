One dead, three injured in St. Louis Ford Expedition mishap

Share To Your Social Network

An accident occurred on January 27, 2024, at approximately 2:26 p.m. on 544 East Osage Street in Pacific, a neighborhood in St. Louis. Kimberly D. Langley, a 57-year-old woman from Wildwood, Missouri, was driving a 2023 Ford Expedition in a parking lot when the vehicle unexpectedly reversed through a wall, striking several pedestrians.

Among the injured were two women from Wildwood, Missouri: Mary C. Cates, 52, and the driver, Kimberly D. Langley, 57. Both sustained minor injuries. A 17-year-old female juvenile from Pacific, Missouri, also suffered minor injuries. All three were transported to local hospitals by emergency medical services. Unfortunately, 61-year-old Jill Goddard from Pacific, Missouri, was fatally injured in the incident. She was pronounced deceased at Mercy Hospital Washington.

The 2023 Ford Expedition incurred minor damage and was towed from the scene by Big Boys Towing. The seat belt usage of the driver, Ms. Langley, is currently unknown.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, including Master Sergeant J. Cox and Corporal M. Frigy of the Major Crash Investigation Unit, led the investigation, assisted by several other patrol members.

