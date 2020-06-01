One dead, three injured in DeKalb County crash near Osborn

One person was killed and three others injured in a crash in DeKalb County on Sunday afternoon mile north of Osborn.

Pronounced dead at Cameron Regional Medical Center was a passenger in one car, 50-year-old Donna Cook of Warsaw. She was riding in a car driven by 52-year-old John Harmon of St. Joseph who received moderate injuries.

A passenger in a crossover vehicle, 48-year-old Emily Hartley of Tulsa, Oklahoma received serious injuries. The driver of that vehicle, 41-year-old Eric Hartley, had minor injuries. All of the injured were taken by ambulances to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph.

The car driven by Harmon was eastbound on Southwest Rogers Road and the crossover driven by Hartley was northbound on Southwest Lakesite Road when Harmon failed to yield at the intersection. The impact occurred with the front of the Hartley vehicle hitting the passenger side of Harmon’s car.

Both vehicles were demolished in the wreck. The Hartley’s were using seat belts while Harman and Cook were not.

Assisting the patrol and its major crash investigation unit were the Osborn and Stewartsville fire departments.

