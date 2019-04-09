One dead, three children injured in Ray County Crash

A one-vehicle accident in Ray County Monday night claimed the life of an Excelsior Springs woman and injured three other Excelsior Springs residents.

The Patrol reports the Ray County Coroner transported the driver, 22-year-old Monica Watson, to Thurman’s Funeral Home of Richmond.

Emergency Medical Services transported 16-year-old Charlie Edington to Children’s Mercy Hospital with moderate injuries. Twelve-year-old Graham William was transported to the Liberty Hospital, and four-year-old Ezekiel Parker was transported to the North Kansas City Hospital, both with minor injuries.

A sports utility vehicle traveled south on Silvey Road south of Northeast 174th Street when it reportedly crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road, returned to the road, and overturned.

The Patrol notes Watson and Edington did not wear a safety device, while Graham and Parker did. The Ray County Sheriff’s Office as well as Lawson, Ray County, and Holt EMS assisted at the scene of the crash.