One dead, one life-flighted after crash on Highway 63

The Highway Patrol reports one person from Lancaster died and another sustained moderate injuries when a sports utility vehicle overturned two miles south of Atlanta Thursday morning.

Sixty-nine year old Donna Welte traveled north on U. S. Highway 63 when the SUV ran off the left side of the road, she then overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to travel back across the road and off the right side before it overturned and ejected her passenger, 73-year-old Danny Welte.

A paramedic pronounced Danny Welte dead shortly after the accident and the Macon County Coroner transported him to Greening Eagan Hayes Funeral Home in Macon. An air ambulance transported Donna Welte to the University Hospital in Columbia.

The Patrol reports neither person wore a seat belt at the time of the accident.

