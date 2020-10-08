One dead, one injured in single-vehicle crash near Novinger

A single-vehicle wreck near Novinger Wednesday afternoon has claimed the life of a Kirksville man and injured a resident of Novinger.

Sixty-eight-year-old Anthony Castiner of Kirksville was pronounced dead at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. He was listed as a passenger in a 1964 Chevrolet Nova Drag car driven by 69-year-old Larry Howe of Novinger. Howe received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (LifeFlight Eagle) to the University Hospital in Columbia.

A trooper reported the vehicle was westbound on Route O when it experienced equipment failure causing the vehicle to leave the right side of the road, strike a ditch, then hit a driveway. The drag car received moderate damage in the accident one mile north of Novinger at 2:45 Wednesday afternoon.

Assistance was provided by other members of the Highway Patrol, Adair County Sheriff’s Department, the Adair County Ambulance, and the Kirksville Fire Department.

The report noted neither occupant was using a safety device.

Reddit Share Pin Share 17 Shares