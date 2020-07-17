One dead, one injured in rollover crash on Highway 36

Local News July 17, 2020 John Anthony
Fatal Crash

One person was killed and another injured on Thursday afternoon when a sports utility vehicle traveled off a highway and overturned ejecting both occupants.

The accident, just before 4 pm Thursday, happened on the westbound Highway 36 off-ramp to Highway 63 at Macon.

Pronounced dead at Samaritan Hospital was the driver, 73 year old David Russell of Macon. Taken to the same hospital was a passenger, 44 year old, Melanie Boone also of Macon. The patrol listed her with serious injuries.

Neither occupant was using a seat belt and the vehicle, a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe, was demolished.

