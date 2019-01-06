One dead, one injured in northeast Missouri crash

One teenager was killed and another was seriously hurt when a car went off a road in far northeast Missouri, striking a tree, and overturning.

Fatally injured was the driver, 18-year-old Damon Krogmeier of Kahoka. A passenger, 18-year-old Logan Claiborne, also of Kahoka, was taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois with serious injuries.

The accident happened late Saturday night south of Kahoka on Highway 81when the westbound car went off the left side of the road, hit a tree, and overturned demolishing the vehicle.

The patrol reports neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.