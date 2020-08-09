One dead, one injured in motorcycle crash at intersection of Highway 69 and 92

One person was fatally injured and another person was hurt when a car traveled into the path of a motorcycle in Excelsior Springs.

33-year old Emily Locke of Lawson was pronounced dead at Excelsior Springs Hospital Saturday evening shortly after the accident. She was a passenger on the motorcycle operated by 32-year old Travis Jones of Lawson who was taken to Liberty Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the car, 20-year old Alexis King of Excelsior Springs, was not reported hurt.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highways 69 and 92 at the north edge of Excelsior Springs as the car was attempting a left turn from northbound 69 onto westbound 92 when it traveled into the path of the southbound motorcycle. The front of the motorcycle hit the right rear side of the car.

The two people on the motorcycle were ejected over the handlebars onto Highway 69. The motorcycle came to rest on its side the intersection and the car rotated 180 degrees coming to rest on Highway 92.

The motorcycle was demolished, the car sustained moderate damage. The driver of the car was wearing a seat belt, however, the two occupants on the motorcycle were not using safety devices.

