One dead, one injured in crash that saw two ejected from overturning vehicle

One person died on Sunday night after being injured earlier on Sunday when he and the driver of a pickup were ejected from their overturning vehicle. The Highway 36 crash happened two miles west of Brookfield at 5:30 pm.

The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Blane Heussner of Tina, who was pronounced dead at Samaritan Hospital in Macon. Heussner was a passenger in a pickup driven by 21-year-old Alexander Heussner, also of Tina, who was to seek treatment on his own for minor injuries.

The Heussners were in a westbound pickup that ran first went off the left side of Highway 36, was over-corrected, causing the truck to then travel to the right side where it struck another pickup which was driven by 62-year-old Ralph Agee of Liberty, who wasn’t hurt during the crash. After impact, Heussner’s truck traveled back across the highway and overturned into the median, ejecting both occupants from the vehicle.

Neither Blane nor Alexander Heussner were using a seat belt. Agee did have a seat belt on. The Heussner truck was demolished, and the Agee pickup received minor damage.

Assistance was provided by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, Brookfield police and fire departments, and Brookfield First Responders.