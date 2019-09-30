One arrested, one extradited to Grundy County

Two separate arrests are in a report from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

Forty-year-old Joanna Gard was arrested by Trenton Police on Friday and charged Saturday with the alleged delivery of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid.

Bond was set at $30,000 and she is scheduled to appear October 8, 2019, in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Court information indicates Joanna Gard has three previous convictions from July 2012 regarding charges then of identity theft, forgery, and possession of a controlled substance.

A former resident of Trenton, 37-year-old Emily Marie Hendee, was arrested Thursday in Polk County, Iowa and waived extradition Friday to Grundy County.

Hendee was arrested on a probation violation warrant. Her probation has been suspended by the Grundy County Circuit Court pending an appearance October 10, 2019. Previous convictions in Grundy County are two counts of passing bad checks and one count of non support. Bond on the two probation violation warrants is $5,000 each with a ten percent cash deposit allowed by the court.

