One airlifted after two-vehicle crash on Highway 154 near Vandalia

A two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 154, six miles north of Vandalia, at approximately 3:25 p.m. on September 25, 2024. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident involved a 2002 Chevrolet Tracker and a 2022 Dodge Ram 2500.

The Chevrolet Tracker, driven by Tyler J. Splain, a 35-year-old man from Frankford, Missouri, was traveling southbound when it failed to yield at a stop sign. The vehicle was struck by the eastbound Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 28-year-old Brendan M. Orf of O’Fallon, Missouri.

Both vehicles sustained total damage and were towed from the scene. The Dodge Ram was towed by Robert’s Towing, while the Chevrolet Tracker was towed by Mid America Auto and Towing.

Splain suffered serious injuries and was transported by Air Evac to the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. Orf sustained minor injuries and was transported by Van-Far Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.

The crash was assisted by Trooper Wilt, the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, and the Vandalia Fire Department.

