One adult life flighted, two 12-year-old boys transported to Kansas City after crash on Highway 69

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three Cameron residents received serious injuries when a car traveled off Highway 69 and overturned several times south of Pattonsburg.

The driver, 31-year old Evan Hummel, was flown by medical helicopter to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City after being ejected from the car through a sunroof.

Two juvenile boys, both 12 years old and passengers in the vehicle, were taken by ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

The accident happened Saturday night one mile south of Pattonsburg on highway 69 when the southbound car went off the left side of the road; the driver overcorrected and began a rotation, traveled off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, hit the ground, and overturned several times before coming to rest on its wheels, demolishing the vehicle.

Hummel was accused of felony driving while intoxicated with serious physical injury, felony endangering the welfare of two children, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, not wearing a seat belt, no proof of insurance, and failure to display valid plates on a motor vehicle.

The patrol reports one of the boys was wearing a seat belt while the other was not.

164 total views, 164 views today

Related