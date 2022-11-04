Once thought lost forever, a graduate of Newtown-Harris school has a treasured class ring returned

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A graduate from the class of 2020 of the Newtown Harris School District received a surprise Thursday morning.

Hannah Garcia was presented with her high school class ring that went missing this summer while on a trip with her family to a beach at Thousand Hills State Park west of Kirksville. She reportedly lost the ring while swimming near the shoreline and thought she had lost it forever.

Last week, while on a home-school hiking trip to Thousand Hills State Park, Irene Fox of Lancaster and her six-year-old son Zander came across an item in the sand. After cleaning it up, they discovered the ring had local ties and contacted the school in Newtown-Harris.

Superintendent Matt Copeland said Hannah Garcia and the community extended their appreciation to Irene Fox and her son for their act of kindness.