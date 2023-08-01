On Tap Today At The North Central Missouri Fair: Exhibits, Vendors, Free Christian Music and a Parade

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Exhibits, vendors, a parade, barbecue, and music are the features on tap today, on the first day of the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton.

Exhibits are to be entered at the Rock Barn today from 8 am until 1:30 pm.

Entries can be made in the youth, adult, or horticulture categories. Rock Barn exhibits will be judged this afternoon. The Rock Barn, the courtyard vendors, and the fine arts room will open by 5 pm today.

The fair parade rolls on the streets of Trenton starting at 5:30 pm today, following the usual fair parade route, starting at 17th and Normal, the parade then goes west on 17th Street to Main Street, then south to make the turn at 9th and Main. The parade concludes at Kerfoot Street. BeBoppin Dave Burkeybile will be announcing the parade on KTTN FM as it passes by 9th and Main. The time of that broadcast is expected to be approximately 5:45.

Fair parade entries are not judged.

The Trenton FFA Alumni barbecue begins at 6 pm tonight at the fairgrounds. The cost is $8 per plate. Funds raised go towards scholarships, camps, trips, and leadership opportunities for Trenton FFA members. The meal includes pulled pork, barbecued beans, chips, a cookie, and a drink.

Christian music is featured tonight inside the courtyard. The group called “Flash Flood” will perform from 7 until 9 pm tonight. The public is reminded to bring their lawn chairs for the free music show.

The carnival features Jones and Company. It’s expected to be set up today (Tuesday) at the fairgrounds, then opens to the public starting Wednesday night.

