Olive (Tootsie) Mae Smith, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on May 23, 2024. She was born in Cameron, Missouri on November 30, 1938, to George and Beulah (Waldron) Keesaman.

Olive married LaVern Smith on January 9, 1954, in Cameron, Missouri. She worked as a residential housekeeper throughout her life until retiring.

She lived a life rich with love, creativity, and dedication to those she cherished most. A passionate quilter and embroiderer, Tootsie was a proud member of the Turney Mercy Sewing Circle, where she shared her talents and love for sewing with many. Her handiwork, admired by all, has left a legacy of beautiful quilts and embroidered pieces that will be treasured for generations. She was also an enthusiastic bowler, participating in a local league for many years, where her camaraderie and spirit were well known.

Tootsie’s love of birds, flowers, gardening, and canning was evident to all who visited her home, which was always adorned with vibrant blooms and the sounds of chirping birds. Her kitchen was the heart of her home, where she made the best chicken and noodles, apple butter, and peach cobbler. Each dish was prepared with love and tradition, creating countless cherished memories around the family table. Holidays were particularly special, with Tootsie ensuring every detail was perfect, from the festive decorations to the bountiful meals. Her grandchildren looked forward to receiving a pair of her handmade flannel pajama bottoms every Christmas, a tradition that embodied her love and warmth.

A lifelong fan of Elvis, Tootsie’s love for his music filled her home and provided a soundtrack to many joyful moments. Known for her hard work and resilience, she was the rock and head of her family, always there to support and guide her loved ones with unwavering strength. Her home was a gathering place, where she ensured there was always plenty of cappuccino to share with visitors.

Tootsie cherished the time spent with her sister, Mary Ann. The two enjoyed trips to Jamesport, fabric shopping, and dining at the Golden Corral, creating countless memories together.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Beulah; husband, LaVern; and son, Lonnie Smith.

Tootsie is survived by her daughters, Patty (Mark) Davis, and Dianna Gilbertson, both of Cameron, Missouri; 8 grandchildren, Brandi Walker, Christi Smith, Jeramy Sample, Jamie Toney, Jenni Mullikin, Lindsey Drager, Maggie Toney, and Vega Smith; daughter in law, Debbie Barrett; 2 sisters, Mary Ann Arnold and Patricia Faye Martin; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews, who will all miss her dearly.

Tootsie, you were the heart of our family, and you will be forever missed. Your love, wisdom, and the beautiful things you created will remain with us always.

A celebration of Tootsie’s life will be held on Tuesday, May 28th at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am -11:00 am. Services will follow at 11:00 am. Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens. Instead of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The American Cancer Society.

