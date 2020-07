A Milan Old Timers Demo Derby will be held next week. The event will be at the Sullivan County Expo Center of Milan the night of July 25th at 7 o’clock.

Admission will cost $12 for adults and $6 for children six to 12 years old. Children five and younger will be admitted for free.

No outside coolers will be allowed at the Milan Old Timers Demo Derby July 25th.

