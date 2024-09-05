Old Time Harvest Days set for September 27-29 at Chillicothe Fairgrounds

Share To Your Social Network

The Livingston County Steam and Gas Association is set to host Old Time Harvest Days later this month at the Livingston County Fairgrounds in Chillicothe. The event will take place from September 27 through September 29, offering a variety of demonstrations and activities for all ages.

On Friday and Saturday, there will be a range of demonstrations showcasing traditional skills and equipment. Attendees can look forward to seeing corn shelling and grinding, rug weaving, antique tractors and machinery, rope making, stationary baling, apple cider and apple butter making, steam and gas engines, butter churning, thrashing, antique cars and trucks, and blacksmithing.

September 27 will feature demonstrations specifically for children and a honey bee show. The Stanley Steamers Band is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. that evening.

On September 28, additional events include an apron show, a children’s pedal pull, a quilt show, the Parade of Power, a micro mini tractor pull, and a VFW program. A tractor rodeo will be held at 6 p.m.

A church service is planned for September 29 at 9 a.m. to round out the weekend’s activities.

The event will also feature a “My Favorite Antique” contest, with cash prizes awarded for the most original, most unique, and judge’s favorite entries.

Admission to Old Time Harvest Days is free, and there will be food concessions available on-site. Indoor restrooms and climate-controlled facilities will be provided to accommodate visitors in case of inclement weather. It is noted that drugs and alcohol are strictly prohibited at the event.

For those interested in camping reservations, vendor spaces, or quilt show entries, contact Marie Hinnen at 660-752-6499. General information about the event is available by calling Mike Williams at 660-359-7333. Additional details can be found on theLivingston County Steam and Gas Association website.

