Old School of Cameron to host Annual Hot Air Affair balloon festival

The Old School of Cameron will host its Second Annual Hot Air Balloon Festival in June. The Hot Air Affair will be at the Cameron Municipal Airport on June 2nd and 3rd.

There will be close to 40 hot air balloons in morning competition. There will be evening fun flights and an evening glow on both days.

Free activities that Saturday will include a Battle of the Bands featuring local bands on the Re/Max Stage. A Beach Boys tribute band called Surfin’ USA will be the headliner on the Bank Midwest Stage that Saturday at 5 pm.

Laser tag and inflatables will be available with the purchase of a $15 wristband.

Tickets for the Hot Air Affair will cost $15 per day, which includes parking or a shuttle. They can only be purchased through Eventbrite by searching Cameron’s Hot Air Affair.

More information on the event on June 2nd and 3rd can be found by contacting Denise Maddox at the Old School office at 816-632-6063 on weekdays from 9 am to 1 pm. More information can also be found on the Old School of Cameron’s Facebook page.

The Historical Preservation Society of Cameron is a nonprofit, tax-deductible organization created to preserve and maintain a century-old public school building for the benefit and betterment of the community. The school is known locally as The Old School.

