Ohio man transported 27 kilos of meth through Kansas City aboard bus

An Akron, Ohio man faces federal charges for allegedly transporting over 27 kilograms of methamphetamine through Kansas City, Missouri, on a bus.

Rogeric Romone Clark, 39, faces a charge of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, as stated in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Missouri. Currently in federal custody, Clark awaits a detention hearing, the date of which is yet to be scheduled.

The complaint is supported by an affidavit from the Missouri Western Interdiction and Narcotics Task Force (MoWIN). The Task Force was conducting operations at a Kansas City bus station on Tuesday, December 5. They inspected a bus arriving from Los Angeles, California. A police drug-sniffing dog signaled a suitcase, later identified as Clark’s. Another suitcase belonging to Clark was also found.

When a detective approached Clark for consent to search his suitcase, Clark fled but was apprehended after falling during the chase.

Inside the suitcases, officers discovered 30 one-pound bundles in each, totaling 27.2 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Clark admitted he was promised $10,000 for transporting the drugs to Akron, Ohio.

The charge in the complaint is an accusation and not proof of guilt. A federal jury will evaluate the evidence to determine Clark’s guilt or innocence.

The case is prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashleigh Ragner, involving investigations by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.