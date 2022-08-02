Officials in Jamesport announce Beef Show results

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Among results of the beef show held Saturday in Jamesport,

Champion Bull was shown by Isaac Rhode

Re serve champion was exhibited by Hailey Eads.

C hampion heifer was shown by Allena Allen.

Scout Van Gendren had the reserve champion.

The Champion Marke t was shown by Hailey Eads.

Thane Sloan had the reserve champion.

Senior Showmanship honors went to Bryton Bevelle and Isaac Rhode.

Showmanship awards went to Lily Baker and Kristen Waters.

The Nowland Award was presented to the Swindler Family.

Daviess County Health Department reported there were 51 participants in the Saturday morning 5-K in Jamesport.