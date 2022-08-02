Officials in Jamesport announce Beef Show results

Among results of the beef show held Saturday in Jamesport,
- Champion Bull was shown by Isaac Rhode
- Reserve champion was exhibited by Hailey Eads.
- Champion heifer was shown by Allena Allen.
- Scout Van Gendren had the reserve champion.
- The Champion Market was shown by Hailey Eads.
- Thane Sloan had the reserve champion.
- Senior Showmanship honors went to Bryton Bevelle and Isaac Rhode.
- Showmanship awards went to Lily Baker and Kristen Waters.
- The Nowland Award was presented to the Swindler Family.
Daviess County Health Department reported there were 51 participants in the Saturday morning 5-K in Jamesport.