Officials in Jamesport announce Beef Show results

Farm News August 2, 2022 KTTN News
Livestock Show
Among results of the beef show held Saturday in Jamesport,

  • Champion Bull was shown by Isaac Rhode
  • Reserve champion was exhibited by Hailey Eads.
  • Champion heifer was shown by Allena Allen.
  • Scout Van Gendren had the reserve champion.
  • The Champion Market was shown by Hailey Eads.
  • Thane Sloan had the reserve champion.
  • Senior Showmanship honors went to Bryton Bevelle and Isaac Rhode.
  • Showmanship awards went to Lily Baker and Kristen Waters.
  • The Nowland Award was presented to the Swindler Family.

Daviess County Health Department reported there were 51 participants in the Saturday morning 5-K in Jamesport.

