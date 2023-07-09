Officials at the Sullivan County Fair in Milan announce winners in the Swine Show

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Swine Show at the Sullivan County Fair in Milan showcased an impressive array of participants and their exceptional animals.

Here are the winners:

Grand Champion Boar : Braxton Switzer of Wyandotte 4-H

Reserve Champion Boar : Ryland Oaks of Newtown Community 4-H

Grand Champion Gilt : Addison Cadle of Allendale Arrows 4-H

Reserve Champion Gilt and Junior Showmanship Honors : Macie Rodenberg of Wheeling 4-H

Sullivan County Champion Gilt : Landry Oaks of Newtown-Harris FFA

Grand Champion Market Hog : Lane Hamilton of Pine Ever Shine 4-H

Reserve Champion Market Hog : Riley Rowe of Marceline FFA

Sullivan County Champion Market Hog : Brett Perkins of Green City 4-H

Senior Showmanship Winner: Jaden Rodenburg of Wheeling 4-H

These talented exhibitors deserve recognition for their hard work and dedication in raising these exceptional animals. The Sullivan County community takes pride in their achievements, as they represent the bright future of the agricultural industry.

The Swine Show at the Sullivan County Fair in Milan continues to be a highlight of the annual event, drawing participants from various 4-H and FFA organizations. The competition was fierce, and the judges were impressed by the quality and presentation of the animals.

