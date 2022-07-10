Officials at the Sullivan County Fair announce Swine Show results

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Results have been announced from the Sullivan County Fair Swine Show on July 8th.

The grand champion boar was shown by Braelyn Windham. The reserve champion boar was shown by Kaden Oaks.

Macie Rodenberg showed the grand champion gilt. Jaiden Rodenberg had the reserve champion gilt.

The Sullivan County champion gilt was shown by Grant Oaks.

Mallory Lambert had the grand champion market hog. Jersey Rowe showed the reserve champion market hog.

The Sullivan County champion market hog was shown by Grant Oaks.

Senior swine showmanship went to Riley Row. Junior swine showmanship went to Macie Rodenberg.