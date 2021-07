Officials at the Livingston County Fair announce Rabbit Show results

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Fair officials have announced the results from the rabbit show at the Livingston County Fair in Chillicothe.

Rabbit 4 Class results:

Angela Cunningham – Best of Breed Mini Satin

Jaclyn Hines – Best Opposite Sex of Breed Dutch

Best Opposite Sex of Breed Mini Rex

Best of Breed Tan

Best of Breed Mini Rex

Best of Rabbit Show

Best 4 class Rabbit

Advanced Senior Rabbit Showman

Abby Jones – Best of Breed Mini Lop

Best Opposite Sex of Breed Holland Lop

Jasper Jones – Best Opposite Sex of Breed Mini Satin

Best of Breed Holland Lop

Advanced Junior Rabbit Showman 13 and under

Levi Wire – Best of Breed Polish

Elizabeth Buttman Rabbit 4 class Junior Showman 13 and under

Rabbit 6 Class Results:

Emma Peery – Premier Rabbit Exhibitor 13 and under

Chloe Clements – Best of Breed Flemish Giant

Kennedie Kieffer – Reserve Grand Champion Meat Pen

Jacyln Hines – Best Opposite Sex of Breed Flemish Giant

Best of breed Champagne O’argent

Evie Kieffer Best Opposite Sex of Breed New Zealand

Keagan Valbracht – Grand Champion Meat Pen

Best of Breed New Zealand

Best of Breed Crossbred

Levi Wire – Best of Breed Californian

Best Opposite Sex of Breed Californian

