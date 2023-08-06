Officials at North Central Missouri Fair announce results of Beef Show

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

In the Beef Show on Saturday at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton:

Makenzee Epperson of Trenton showed the Supreme Champion Bull.

Gage Swindler from Braymer had the Reserve Champion Bull.

Vivian McGaugh of Carrollton exhibited the Supreme Champion Heifer.

Kenzie Milligan from Ridgeway showed the Reserve Champion Heifer.

Josie Baker of Maryville had the Supreme Champion Market Animal.

Cass Kleeman from Braymer exhibited the Reserve Champion Market Animal.

Showmanship honors went to: Carson Beverlin of Trenton among youths ages eight through ten. Nora Kate McGaugh of Carrollton in the ages eleven through 13 division. Harlee Beck of Chillicothe among those ages 14 and older.



There were 69 animals in the Beef Show on Saturday at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton. They were shown by 40 exhibitors.

Related