Officials at Lucerne Livestock Show release results of the rabbit, poultry and beef shows

Officials at the Lucerne Livestock show have released results in a variety of livestock competitions. Officials have also announced the winner of the Newlywed Game who were Brian and Kim Jarman
Rabbit:
- Grand Champion Meat Rabbit- Tempe McCarty
- Reserve Champion Meat Rabbit- Leah Darling
- Grand Champion Fancy Rabbit- Breonna Stewart
- Reserve Champion Fancy Rabbit- Breonna Stewart
- Best of Show- Breonna Stewart
- In County Best of Show- Syla Valentine
- Junior Showmanship- Stella Hays
- Senior Showmanship- Leah Darling
Poultry
- Grand Champion Bantam- Carley Sheil
- Best of Show- Carley Sheil
- In County Best of Show- Vanessa Ray
- Junior Showmanship- Breonna Stewart
- Senior Showmanship- Carley Sheil
- Adult Showmanship- Diana Craig
Beef
- Grand Champion Bucket Calf- Gemma McGaugh
- Reserve Champion Bucket- Dade Hamilton
- Grand Champion Bull- Cutler Epperson
- In County Champion Bull- Dylan Hamilton
- Reserve Champion Bull- Dylan Hamilton
- Grand Champion Heifer- Chase Rozenboom
- In County Champion Heifer- Scout VanGenderen
- Reserve Champion Heifer- Pacey Hawkins
- Grand Champion Home Raised Heifer- Kora Bain
- Grand Champion Market Animal- Brianna Wolfer
- In County Champion Market Animal- Justin Webb
- Reserve Champion Market Animal- Justin Webb
- Grand Champion Home Raised Market Animal- Dylan Hamilton
- Junior Showmanship- Nora Kate McGaugh
- Senior Showmanship- Kerrigan Mobley
- Adult Showmanship- Toni Hamilton