Officials at Lucerne Livestock Show release results of the rabbit, poultry and beef shows

Officials at the Lucerne Livestock show have released results in a variety of livestock competitions. Officials have also announced the winner of the Newlywed Game who were Brian and Kim Jarman

Rabbit: Grand Champion Meat Rabbit- Tempe McCarty

Reserve Champion Meat Rabbit- Leah Darling

Grand Champion Fancy Rabbit- Breonna Stewart

Reserve Champion Fancy Rabbit- Breonna Stewart

Best of Show- Breonna Stewart

In County Best of Show- Syla Valentine

Junior Showmanship- Stella Hays

Senior Showmanship- Leah Darling Poultry Grand Champion Bantam- Carley Sheil

Best of Show- Carley Sheil

In County Best of Show- Vanessa Ray

Junior Showmanship- Breonna Stewart

Senior Showmanship- Carley Sheil

Adult Showmanship- Diana Craig Beef Grand Champion Bucket Calf- Gemma McGaugh

Reserve Champion Bucket- Dade Hamilton

Grand Champion Bull- Cutler Epperson

In County Champion Bull- Dylan Hamilton

Reserve Champion Bull- Dylan Hamilton

Grand Champion Heifer- Chase Rozenboom

In County Champion Heifer- Scout VanGenderen

Reserve Champion Heifer- Pacey Hawkins

Grand Champion Home Raised Heifer- Kora Bain

Grand Champion Market Animal- Brianna Wolfer

In County Champion Market Animal- Justin Webb

Reserve Champion Market Animal- Justin Webb

Grand Champion Home Raised Market Animal- Dylan Hamilton

Junior Showmanship- Nora Kate McGaugh

Senior Showmanship- Kerrigan Mobley

Adult Showmanship- Toni Hamilton