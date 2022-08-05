Officials at Lucerne Livestock Show release results of the rabbit, poultry and beef shows

Farm News August 5, 2022 KTTN News
Lucerne Stock Show
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Officials at the Lucerne Livestock show have released results in a variety of livestock competitions. Officials have also announced the winner of the Newlywed Game who were Brian and Kim Jarman

Rabbit: 
  • Grand Champion Meat Rabbit- Tempe McCarty
  • Reserve Champion Meat Rabbit- Leah Darling
  • Grand Champion Fancy Rabbit- Breonna Stewart
  • Reserve Champion Fancy Rabbit- Breonna Stewart
  • Best of Show- Breonna Stewart
  • In County Best of Show- Syla Valentine
  • Junior Showmanship- Stella Hays
  • Senior Showmanship- Leah Darling
Poultry
  • Grand Champion Bantam- Carley Sheil
  • Best of Show- Carley Sheil
  • In County Best of Show- Vanessa Ray
  • Junior Showmanship- Breonna Stewart
  • Senior Showmanship- Carley Sheil
  • Adult Showmanship- Diana Craig
Beef
  • Grand Champion Bucket Calf- Gemma McGaugh
  • Reserve Champion Bucket- Dade Hamilton
  • Grand Champion Bull- Cutler Epperson
  • In County Champion Bull- Dylan Hamilton
  • Reserve Champion Bull- Dylan Hamilton
  • Grand Champion Heifer- Chase Rozenboom
  • In County Champion Heifer- Scout VanGenderen
  • Reserve Champion Heifer- Pacey Hawkins
  • Grand Champion Home Raised Heifer- Kora Bain
  • Grand Champion Market Animal- Brianna Wolfer
  • In County Champion Market Animal- Justin Webb
  • Reserve Champion Market Animal- Justin Webb
  • Grand Champion Home Raised Market Animal- Dylan Hamilton
  • Junior Showmanship- Nora Kate McGaugh
  • Senior Showmanship- Kerrigan Mobley
  • Adult Showmanship- Toni Hamilton
Post Views: 21
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.