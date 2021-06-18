Officials at Gilman City Fair announce results from sheep and goat shows

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

KTTN has the results from sheep and goats judging Thursday evening at the Gilman City Fair

With the Supreme Champion Ram, it was Emily Anderson of Grant City. Reserve Champion honors went to Jordan Doty of Maryville. Doty also exhibited the Supreme Champion and Reserve Champion ewe and the Supreme Market lamb. The Reserve Market Lamb was exhibited by Denner Ernst of Woodburn, Iowa.

In the goat show, Eli Ryals of Unionville had the Supreme Champion Buck, and Mary Keune of Laclede showed the Reserve Champion Buck. The Supreme Champion Doe was shown by Gabriel Derks of King City. Wyatt Ellis of Bethany had the Reserve Champion. Among market goats, the Supreme award went to Wyatt Ellis, while Coy Honeycutt of Richmond won the Reserve Market goat award.

Showmanship awards are divided by the age of participants. In the sheep show, those honors went to Farrah Lauhoff of Chillicothe and Harlee Beck of Chillicothe. In the goat show, showmanship awards went to Coy Honeycutt from Richmond and Brenna Whitlow of Queen City.

The schedule later today (Friday) for the Gilman City Fair includes the swine show at 6 o’clock, with entries due by 3:30. Weigh-in will follow entry check-in.

Trophies are presented to the winners.

