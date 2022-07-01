Officials announce the 2022 Sullivan County Fair Queen and Junior Miss

The 2022 Sullivan County Fair Queen & Junior Miss Pageant was held on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Six young women were vying for the Junior Miss title, and 2 vying for the title of Fair Queen.

Selected as the queen was Miss Olivia Morris. She is the daughter of Dale and Jackie Morris. Miss Morris received a bouquet provided by L & M Floral, a personalized bag provided by Rebecca Bennett and family, hair products provided by Sophistacuts, and a tumbler and gift certificate from Rural Nutrition. Her tiara was sponsored by Complete Family Chiropractic and Wellness.

The first runner-up in the Queen division was Kasey Sallee, the daughter of Keith Sallee and Melissa Kellison. Miss Sallee received a bouquet, hair products from Sophistacuts, a gift certificate to Rural Nutrition, and a $75 cash prize sponsored by Wallace Concessions, Double O Berries, and Reger Hideout.

The Junior Miss title winner was Destiny DeLeon. She is the daughter of Nelson and Rosa DeLeon. Miss DeLeon

received a gift set provided by the Hair Gallery, Jennifer Glidewell, Krista Trent, Shelly Weter, and Jessica Dickel, a bouquet sponsored by Rinehart Auto Parts, a personalized tote sponsored by Rebecca Bennett and family, a $100 cash scholarship provided by NEMR Telecom and Reger Hideout, and a tumbler and gift certificate from Rural Nutrition. She also received a tiara sponsored by Complete Family Chiropractic & Wellness and a sash.

The first runner-up in the Junior Miss division was Andrea Pendergraft, daughter of Caleb and Holly Fairley. Miss Middleton received a bouquet, a gift certificate from Rural Nutrition, and a $50 cash scholarship provided by Deborah Taylor and Reger Hideout.

The Crowd Favorite in the Queen division was Olivia Morris. In the Junior Miss division, Chase Trent was awarded the title of Crowd Favorite. Each girl won a $25 cash prize.

Many gifts and donations from the community were given to all the ladies of the competition, and many volunteers assisted with the program and competition making the contest a success.

Sullivan County Fair Queen, Olivia Morris, and Junior Miss Destiny DeLeon will reign over the county fair festivities. Miss Olivia Morris will have the opportunity to compete at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia for the title of the Missouri State Fair Queen.