Officials announce results from the Daviess County Junior Livestock Show in Gallatin

The results have been announced from July 8th’s Sheep and Goat shows at the Daviess County Junior Livestock Show.

Among Sheep Show results, the overall grand champion ram was shown by Wyatt Wierzbicki. The reserve grand champion ram was shown by Harlee Beck.

Farrah Lauhoff showed the grand champion ewe. Wyatt Wierzbicki had the reserve grand champion ewe.

Anna Pfaff had the grand champion market lamb. The reserve grand champion market lamb was shown by Harlee Beck.

Senior showmanship went to Gracelyn Barnett. Intermediate showmanship went to Farrah Lauhoff. Junior showmanship went to Lucas Lauhoff. Sheep herdsmanship went to Anna Pfaff.

For the Goat Show, Layla Baker had the grand champion meat buck. Addy Schuman had the reserve grand champion meat buck.

The grand champion doe was shown by Layla Baker. The reserve grand champion doe was shown by Gabriel Derks.

The grand champion and reserve grand champion market goats were shown by Matthew Blanchard.

Senior showmanship went to Gabriel Derks. Intermediate showmanship went to Layla Baker and Matthew Blanchard. Goat herdsmanship was awarded to Nevaeh Wollard.