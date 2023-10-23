Officials announce results from the 2023 Missouri Day Car Show

The 2023 Missouri Day Car Show drew to a close with an impressive array of vehicles, showcasing both restoration expertise and original craftsmanship. With 56 cars entered, the event celebrated automotive history and the art of vehicle maintenance and customization.
Below are the results across various categories:
- A – Cars up to 1959 Stock
- 1st: Joe Preston, 1958 Chevy Impala
- 2nd: Dave Baker, 1950 Ford Custom
- B – Cars up to 1959 Modified
- 1st: Henry Koehler, 1938 Chevy 2-door
- 2nd: Tom Cribb, 1939 Chevy Master Deluxe
- C – Cars 1960 – 2000 Stock
- 1st: Ben Green, 1963 Chevy Corvette
- 2nd: Tom Creek, 1969 Chevy Camaro SS
- D – Cars 1960 to 2000 Modified
- 1st: Jewell & Fern Craven, 1969 Plymouth Belvedere
- 2nd: Alan Jufford, 1972 Chevy Nova
- E – Trucks Stock
- 1st: Vicki Meservey, 1972 Chevy 2500
- 2nd: Steve Ockenfels, 1951 International L110
- F – Trucks Modified
- 1st: James & Connie West, 1955 GMC pickup
- 2nd: Stan Gamble, 1972 Chevy
- G – Motorcycles
- 1st: Gordy Swenson, 2000 Harley Ultra Classic
- 2nd: Larry & Sarah Griffey, 2017 Indian Roadmaster
- H – 2000 to Present
- 1st: Gordy Swenson, 2012 Dodge Challenger Yellow Jacket
- 2nd: Don Keeling, 2006 Chevy Corvette
- I – Convertibles
- 1st: Mike Hooker, 2005 Mercedes SLK350
- 2nd: Kirk Rogers, 2016 Chevy Corvette Z06
- J – Custom
- 1st: Kenny Mitchell, 1934 Ford 3-window coupe
- 2nd: Herman Chaney, 1955 Chevy 3200
- K – Unfinished
- 1st: Steve Lamar, 1973 Chevy Nova
- 2nd: Melanie Chaney, 1955 Chevy 2-door
- L – Special Interest
- 1st: Melvin McCloud, 1948 Willys Jeep
- 2nd: George Chaney, 1946 Chevy Pickup
Special awards were also presented for achievements in specific areas:
- Best Interior: Joe Preston, 1958 Chevy Impala
- Best Paint: Kenny Mitchell, 1934 Ford Coupe
- Best of Show: Alan Hufford, 1972 Chevy Nova