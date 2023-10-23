Officials announce results from the 2023 Missouri Day Car Show

The 2023 Missouri Day Car Show drew to a close with an impressive array of vehicles, showcasing both restoration expertise and original craftsmanship. With 56 cars entered, the event celebrated automotive history and the art of vehicle maintenance and customization.

Below are the results across various categories:

A – Cars up to 1959 Stock 1st: Joe Preston, 1958 Chevy Impala 2nd: Dave Baker, 1950 Ford Custom

B – Cars up to 1959 Modified 1st: Henry Koehler, 1938 Chevy 2-door 2nd: Tom Cribb, 1939 Chevy Master Deluxe

C – Cars 1960 – 2000 Stock 1st: Ben Green, 1963 Chevy Corvette 2nd: Tom Creek, 1969 Chevy Camaro SS

D – Cars 1960 to 2000 Modified 1st: Jewell & Fern Craven, 1969 Plymouth Belvedere 2nd: Alan Jufford, 1972 Chevy Nova

E – Trucks Stock 1st: Vicki Meservey, 1972 Chevy 2500 2nd: Steve Ockenfels, 1951 International L110

F – Trucks Modified 1st: James & Connie West, 1955 GMC pickup 2nd: Stan Gamble, 1972 Chevy

G – Motorcycles 1st: Gordy Swenson, 2000 Harley Ultra Classic 2nd: Larry & Sarah Griffey, 2017 Indian Roadmaster

H – 2000 to Present 1st: Gordy Swenson, 2012 Dodge Challenger Yellow Jacket 2nd: Don Keeling, 2006 Chevy Corvette

I – Convertibles 1st: Mike Hooker, 2005 Mercedes SLK350 2nd: Kirk Rogers, 2016 Chevy Corvette Z06

J – Custom 1st: Kenny Mitchell, 1934 Ford 3-window coupe 2nd: Herman Chaney, 1955 Chevy 3200

K – Unfinished 1st: Steve Lamar, 1973 Chevy Nova 2nd: Melanie Chaney, 1955 Chevy 2-door

L – Special Interest 1st: Melvin McCloud, 1948 Willys Jeep 2nd: George Chaney, 1946 Chevy Pickup



Special awards were also presented for achievements in specific areas:

Best Interior : Joe Preston, 1958 Chevy Impala

Best Paint : Kenny Mitchell, 1934 Ford Coupe

Best of Show: Alan Hufford, 1972 Chevy Nova