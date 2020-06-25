Officials announce activities for July 4th celebration in Princeton

Multiple activities will be held for the Princeton July 4th Celebration.
The schedule includes the First Antiques and Junk on the Square from 9 to 5 o’clock. It will include Uprooted Kitchen and Norm’s BBQ.
Activities at the fairgrounds that evening will include a free watermelon feast at 6:30, live music by The John and Dave Show at 7 o’clock, and fireworks.
There will also be city wide garage sales.
The Mercer County Area Development Group, Princeton Preservation League, and Princeton Chamber of Commerce sponsor the Princeton July 4th Celebration.