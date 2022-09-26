Officers with Chillicothe Police Department busy over the weekend, some of the calls a bit unusual

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chillicothe police report a 39-year-old individual was taken Saturday evening to The Caldwell County Detention Center on charges of resisting detention and assaulting officers.

Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel said there was a report of a suspicious-acting subject having jumped out of a vehicle, acting crazy, and southbound on Washington Street. The same subject was repeatedly calling 911 for assistance and stating they were being followed. Officers located the individual in a Hedrick Medical Center lot, and upon contact, the person resisted detention and assaulted officers.

Among other Chillicothe police responses, a 38-year-old ultimately was taken to Caldwell County Detention Center after being accused of resisting officers early Saturday. That came after Chillicothe police went to the area of Wise and Hill streets regarding a complaint of loud music and asking for the music to be turned down. Charges were pending.

A 33-year-old individual was taken to the Grundy County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold. Sampsel said this came after a report Saturday morning of an erratic-acting subject in the 300 block of Park Lane. The Assistant Police Chief noted items had been stolen from nearby businesses.

Names of those individuals were not released pending the filing of charges.