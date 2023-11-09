Officer vigilance leads to narcotics seizure during court in Livingston County

On November 8, 2023, during court appearances at the Associate Circuit Court, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office staff intercepted an illicit exchange between detainees.

Detention/Transport Officer Karen Claycomb observed a female detainee passing an unidentified object to a male detainee, who then hesitated to disclose the item. Deputy Terry Wilson provided immediate assistance, leading to the discovery of a baggie in the male detainee’s possession, which contained methamphetamine. The substance was promptly confiscated.

The detainees involved were initially set for conditional release, either on bond or to enter drug treatment programs. However, upon notification of the incident, the prosecuting attorney revised the release decision, resulting in continued custody for both individuals. The male detainee has notably declined to cooperate with authorities regarding the narcotics.

This occurrence is particularly unusual given the context: detainees, while under restraint and within judicial premises, manage to engage in drug distribution activities, especially when facing charges for similar offenses. The Sheriff’s Office is preparing detailed reports for the Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney’s office to review for further action.

The incident underscores the vigilance of Officer Karen Claycomb and Deputy Terry Wilson in maintaining courthouse security.

No official arrests have been made, and no names have been disclosed as no official charges have been filed as of the time of this publication.