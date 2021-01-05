Officer involved shooting takes place at Missouri State Highway Patrol headquarters in Lee’s Summit

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

On Monday evening at around 9:30, employees heard gunshots outside the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A Headquarters, ay 504 SE Blue Parkway, in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Preliminary investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol revealed troopers inside the building responded to an exterior doorway where a subject was observed holding an assault rifle. The individual approached the main entrance to the building and fired multiple shots.

Troopers with the patrol gave the suspect several verbal commands, but the suspect failed to comply, causing troopers to engage the suspect in gunfire. The suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital in Kansas City, where he remains in stable condition.

The troopers involved in the shooting and the radio operators inside the building were not injured.

Troopers located the suspect’s vehicle within the parking lot and noticed a suspicious package inside. The Lee’s Summit Police Department’s bomb squad responded to help secure the vehicle’s contents. The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time.

The Kansas City Police Department is assisting investigators in processing additional evidence at a residence in Kansas City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control’s investigation is ongoing.

