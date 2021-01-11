Office of Workforce Development schedules 10 Virtual Job Fairs for 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Office of Workforce Development is continuing its series of Return Strong Virtual Job Fairs this year, starting with a fair for job seekers in the health care industry on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The Return Strong Virtual Job Fairs are part of the state’s efforts to help Missourians skill up and get back to work following the economic downturn caused by layoffs from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Job seekers statewide will be able to search job listings, meet with hiring companies, receive tips for resume writing and job interviews, and learn more about Missouri Job Center services and training opportunities. “Last year, we saw a tremendous number of employers and job seekers participate in our virtual job fairs,” said Mardy Leathers, director of workforce development. “We look forward to building on that success in 2021, as we continue in our mission to help Missourians get back to work.”

In total, 10 virtual job fairs have been scheduled from now until June. Several fairs will target job seekers and employers from specific industries. All upcoming fairs will take place on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the following dates:

Jan. 26 (health care)

Feb. 9

Feb. 23 (State of Missouri)

March 9

March 23 (manufacturing)

April 6 (health care)

April 20

May 4

May 18 (information technology)

June 8 (remote & part-time work)

Interested job seekers can register for the Jan. 26 fair, and any of the other upcoming fairs at THIS LINK. Job seekers should create a profile and upload their resumes so employers can easily reach out after the fairs.

Employers can register and set up their virtual booths for all future fairs at THIS LINK. The employer deadline to register for the Jan. 26 fair is Friday, Jan. 15.

