Office of Broadband Development to hold public meeting in Unionville for input on broadband infrastructure

The Office of Broadband Development will hold a regional listening session in the Green Hills Area.

Input can be provided at the Connecting All Missourians session at the Putnam County Middle School in Unionville on November 3rd from 4 to 6 pm. A concurrent virtual option will also be available.

Information collected at the session will help shape the development of broadband infrastructure in Missouri. The goal is to identify broadband challenges, barriers, and resources.

Connecting All Missourians is done in partnership with Regional Planning Commissions and the University of Missouri system.

Register on Eventbrite for the listening session in Unionville on November 3rd.