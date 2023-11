On Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 1:15 PM, Larry Sipes, a 63-year-old offender, was pronounced dead at the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri.

Sipes, identified by the Department of Corrections number 526593, was serving a 30-year sentence for second-degree murder from Buchanan County. He had been in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections since February 20, 1997.

Sipes appears to have died of natural causes.