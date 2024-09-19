Octoberfest in Green City set for October 5 with events for all ages

Green City will host its annual Octoberfest on October 5, offering a wide range of activities for all ages. The event is set to kick off with the Green City Lions Club serving a biscuits and gravy breakfast at 7:30 a.m.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can enjoy a craft fair featuring various vendors, alongside a bake sale hosted by the Community Betterment group starting at 9 a.m. A chainsaw carving demonstration will take place at 10 a.m., followed by a children’s cake walk at 10:30 a.m. and an adult cake walk at 12:30 p.m.

Lattrell Family Towing will sponsor a car cruise and poker run beginning at 11 a.m. Registration for the event will be held at the Green City High School, and the cruise will conclude at the historic Shell gas station. Participants will have the opportunity to take professional photos of their cars at the gas station.

Green City Area Historical Preservation will serve a pulled pork lunch at 11:30 a.m., with children’s activities commencing at noon.

At 1 p.m., Green City Area Historical Preservation will also sponsor a quilt show and sale, featuring both new and vintage quilts. Donations will be accepted for admission to the quilt show. Additionally, the historic depot and museum will open for tours at 1 p.m., and a bingo event will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Live rock and roll oldies music will be provided by the Old Brick Bistro throughout the day, adding to the festive atmosphere of the Octoberfest celebration.

For more information, individuals may contact Marjorie DeGreef at 660-621-1487. Vendors can reach out to Marsha Kay Scott at 660-292-2091, and for details regarding the car cruise, Roberta Santee can be contacted at 660-626-8511.

