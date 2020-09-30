October 5th announced as target date to conclude 2020 Census

The Secretary of Commerce has announced the target date of Monday, October 5th to conclude the 2020 Census self-response and field data collection operations. The date to conclude data collection operations were previously announced as Wednesday, September 30th.

As of the morning of Wednesday, September 30th, the Census website showed 98.4% of households had been enumerated in the United States. In Missouri, 99.1% of households had been enumerated. Sixty-five and a half percent of the Missouri households self-responded, and 33.5 were enumerated in a nonresponse follow-up.

The national self-response rate was 66.5%, and the states were 65.5. In the Green Hills area, Livingston County had the highest self-response rate of 67.5%. Linn County was at 63.2, and Harrison County was at 59.3. Other Green Hills counties were Grundy at 58.5, Daviess 56, Caldwell 55.9, Putnam 51.5, Sullivan 50.8, and Mercer 47.8.

Self-response rates include households that have responded online, by phone, or by mail. Households can respond at my2020census.gov using computers, tablets, or smartphones. They can also respond by calling 844-330-2020 or by returning the paper questionnaire sent earlier this year. Census information is based on where individuals were living on April 1st.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares